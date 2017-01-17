Gardaí arrest man as part of investigation into attempted shooting in Tullamore

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an investigation into an attempted shooting incident in a sports gym in Tullamore.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30pm on the May 30, 2013 when a man dressed in military attire and a balaclava entered a gym. Once inside he attempted to fire a number of shots at another man.

When the gun failed to discharge he fled the scene. The man made his escape in a car that was later found burnt out at a nearby cemetery. No one was injured during the incident.

During an operation in Tullamore this morning a 33-year-old man was arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation. He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Tullamore Garda Station.



The investigation is ongoing.



He is the fourth person to be arrested in the investigation to date.