Funeral arrangements announced for Chris Misztela

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Chris Misztela.

Mr Misztela (42) went missing from his home at Bellingham, Portlaoise last Wednesday. His body was located in Mountrath last Friday, January 13.

Mr Misztela, who was originally from Poland, was well known locally. He had run Celebration Photography in Portlaoise up until last November.

He is deeply regretted by his wife Raluca, children, Victor and Alis, parents in Kolberg (Poland), sister (Holland), relatives and friends.

Memorial mass will be held in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Wednesday, January 25 at 10am, followed by interment of ashes in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.