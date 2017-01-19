The cost of getting elected in Laois

The six candidates who contested last February's general election spent up to €100,000 between them, according to figures released last week from the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO).

Fine Gael's Charlie Flanagan spent a total of €17,976.69 in non-public money. The breakdown of his expenses was: Advertising €6,104; Election Posters €4,332.07; Other Election Material €4,131.78; Office and Stationary €2,123.68 and Transport and Travel, €1,285.16.

The amount of the statutory spending limit assigned by Charlie Flanagan to the Fine Gael party was €8,998 and the total expenditure by the national agent was €367.

Fianna Fail's Sean Fleming, who topped the poll, spent a total of €17,331.88 in non-public money.

His breakdown included: Advertising €3,976.39; Publicity €500; Posters €11,219.74; Other Election Material €1,409.70; and Office and Stationary €226.05.

The amount assigned by Sean Fleming to the party was €12,060 and the total expenditure by the national agent was €555.90

Labour's John Whelan spent €13,937.34.

Of this Advertising was €3,683.01; Publicity €4,053.05; Posters €5,286; Other Election Material €465.28, and Transport and Travel €450.

The amount assigned to the party was €12,060 and the total spent was €1,346.52.

Sinn Fein's Brian Stanley spent €9,684.76.

This comprised Advertising €1,851.40; Posters €3,944.45; Other Election Material €3,313.55; Office and Stationary €383.50 and Transport and Travel €191.86.

The amount assigned to the party was €3,000 and the total spent was €255.55.

Fine Gael's Thomasina Connelly submitted a statutory spending limit to her party of €25,150 of which the total expendture on the candidate by the national agent was €14,915.

The Green Party's Sinead Moore spent a total of €2,128.29.

Of this Advertising comprised €300; Publicity €746.52 and Posters €1,081.77.

Ms Moore was also one of a number of unsuccessful candidates who were referred to the Gardaí by SIPO.

She was one of 66 election candidates who were referred by the ethics watchdog for failing to provide the required documentation listed, or providing clarification or further details as requested by the Standards Commission, who said there was an incorrect election agent on the election expenses statement.

Fine Gael was the biggest spender in last year's election, spending €2.7 million, while Fianna Fail expended €1.687m.

Labour spent €1.083m, while Sinn Fein spent €650,190.

The Green Party spent €146,792.