Countdown on for Eddie Rocket's take off in Portlaoise

Eddie Rocket’s, the popular American styled diner, has confirmed the opening date of its new branch in Portlaoise.

The restaurant, which will employ 25 new jobs, will open on schedule in the Laois Shopping Centre on Tuesday, January 24.

Laois native Catherine Wilson will open Eddie Rocket’s Portlaoise, making it the chain's 38th branch in Ireland. The Durrow woman also runs diners in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Located in the busy shopping centre, the new diner will accommodate up to 130 people, with seating for 95 inside and an outdoor seating area to accommodate 35 people.

Niall Fortune, owner of Eddie Rocket’s Ireland expects the Portlaoise branch to be a big success.

“We are very excited to open the doors of our newest Eddie Rockets restaurant in this vibrant spot in Portlaoise. Catherine Wilson has proven to be a very successful franchisee and I know she will make every success of her latest venture in her home county,” she said.

Laois Shopping Centre customers are looking forward to the opening.

"The customers of Laois Shopping Centre are very excited about the arrival of the new Eddie Rockets diner – as are the staff also! The new diner will significantly add to Laois Shopping Centre’s restaurant offering and we anticipate the outdoor area will prove very popular during the summer months. We very much welcome Catherine and her team to Laois Shopping Centre and wish her all the best,” said a statement.

The latest Eddie Rocket’s Diner in Portlaoise marks the 38th Eddie Rocket’s diner in operation, in addition to five ROCKET’S, two ‘The Counter’ restaurants and one ‘Flash Harry’s’ – all owned by the Rocket Restaurants Group. By 2019, it’s expected that there will be 100 Eddie Rocket’s and Rocket’s throughout the country and Europe.

· In 2016, Eddie Rockets sold 2.5 million hamburgers, 2 million handmade milkshakes and over 1,500 tonnes of French Fries

· Did you know? Eddie Rocket’s have used the same butcher for 25 years and the Irish beef is delivered fresh (never frozen!) every day. The primary function of a manager each morning is to eat a hamburger for monitoring purposes…nice work!

· Eddie Rocket’s ice cream is made in Ireland and created especially for Eddie Rockets’ famous milkshakes

· Eddie Rocket’s chicken tenders, the classic hamburger, Buffalo Wings, sweet potato fries and milkshakes are the most popular items on the menu with its innovative Chicken Truffle Mushroom Swiss, served in a bun with truffle spiked mushrooms, red onions, Swiss cheese and truffle mayo selling like ‘wild-fire’! It’s definitely a must-try in Portlaoise!

