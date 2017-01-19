No road safety measures planned at fatal junction on busy Portlaoise to Tullamore road near Mountmellick

A dangerous junction on the Tullamore road outside Mountmellick that has seen four deaths in the past decade, is still not scheduled for safety measures in 2017.

Concern is high that more tragedies will occur, at the junction to Geashill and Clonaghadoo villages off the N80.

A safety scheme was requested by Laois County Council to Transport Infrastructure Ireland in 2016, to no avail. The council plan to arrange another meeting this year to push for a safety scheme.

Cllr Paddy Bracken from Mountmellick says it must be done this year.

“We were let down again last year. We all agree there has been a serious number of tragic fatalities at that junction. This is the road to Clonaghadoo national school which is expanding. It certainly needs to be addressed in 2017.” said Cllr Bracken, at Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory municipal district on Thursday January 19.

The junction, near a sharp bend, was most recently the scene of a fatal traffic accident in 2015.