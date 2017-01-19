Dry winter causes mini drought in Mountmellick

It is a dry January of a different kind in a Laois town.

Irish Water is asking residents of Mountmellick to conserve their water usage for the "foreseeable future" due to the unseasonably dry weather conditions over recent weeks.

A a time of year when floods are typically the biggest problem, dry weather conditions have put pressure on the town's only well source.

"The dry weather conditions have resulted in lower than normal water levels in the Straboe well which is the source of drinking water for the Mountmellick Public Supply. Irish Water is asking people to conserve water as much as possible and to report any leaks they see on the public network by calling our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278," a spokesperson said today, Thursday January 19.

Irish Water and Laois County Council are carrying out leak repair works on the Mountmellick and Portlaoise public water network to reduce leakage.

The public is being asked to help conserve water by reporting all leaks in the network.

"Irish Water would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation. We will continue to provide updates on the water storage levels at the reservoir and advise customers when they can return to normal usage," the Irish Water spokesperson said.