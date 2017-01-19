Tickets flying out for Portarlington & Killenard Charity Gala Ball

A firm favourite in the Laois social calendar, the 11th annual Portarlington & Killenard Charity Gala Ball takes place on Friday February 24 this year, with Laois Down Syndrome as its chosen charity.

Tickets at €50 are flying out according to organisers, Marie Corcoran, Colette Kennedy and Marie Molloy.

"It is always a great night, full of glitz and glamour. Over half of the 350 tickets are sold, and we are delighted to again be supported this year by Gerald Kean, as well as other celebrity guests we will confirm closer to the day," said Marie Corcoran.

The ball is in the Heritage Hotel Killenard, with music and drinks on arrival, a four course meal with wine, and dancing to the early hours to the Keith McDonald Showband.

Dinner at 7pm sharp, dress formal. Tickets in Saoirse Care charity shop, Portarlington, or call Marie at 087 7589896, or Colette at 086 2654277