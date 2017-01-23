Night-time brawl in Portlaoise housing estate

A fight involving a number of weapons reportedly broke out last night in a Portlaoise housing estate, leaving one man hospitalised for his injuries, and a number of cars damaged.

The fight is reported to have taken place at 1.30am in Hillview Drive in Knockmay housing estate in Portlaoise, early this morning Monday January 23.

Two groups are understood to have clashed, and one male was reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A number of gardai were said to have been called to the scene .

It has been reported that a number of weapons, bricks and debris were left at the scene and two cars were damaged during the clash.

It is understood Gardaí are investigating the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.