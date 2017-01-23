Man needs eight stitches after being glassed in Portlaoise pub

The gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two separate assaults in the county at the weekend, including an incident in which a man was glassed in the face in a local pub.

The first incident happened on Friday, January 20, when a man in his early 20s was assaulted at around 10pm at O’Connell Square in Mountmellick.

The young man, from the local area, was struck to the head following an altercation with two youths believed to be members of the Travelling community.

The man did not receive a serious injury and was not taken to hospital.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the incident may have been caused by “verbals” being exchanged. The incident is currently being investigated.

In a separate incident, a man in his early 20s was hospitalised after he was struck with a pint glass to the side of the head, just after midnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning, January 22, in the Lethean public house on Portlaoise Main Street.

The man, who is from the local area, was taken to hospital by ambulance and required eight stitches to the left side of his face.

His attacker is believed to be a man of eastern European origin and CCTV footage from the scene is being examined.

The gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who has any information on these assaults should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.