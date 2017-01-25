Businesses and homes robbed

Gardaí are appealing for information following a number of break-ins around the county.

Last Monday, January 16, gardaí received a report of two males in a garden at Higgins Park, Fairgreen, Portlaoise.

When the gardaí arrived one male made good his escape, but the other was arrested . The man, aged in his mid-20s and from the local area, had a number of implements with him and was charged with having possession of certain articles.

Also on January 16, between the hours of 5pm and 10pm, a house was broken into at Whitefields, on the Station Road, Portarlington.

The house was ransacked, before the culprit made off with a quantity of jewellery.

Overnight between January 17 and January 18, the Ballylinan GAA club was broken into. It is understood that nothing was taken.

There were two publically owned buildings broken into in the Bay Road area of Mountmellick, between January 18 and 19.

A shed was broken into at a property owned by Laois County Council, after the perimeter fence was cut and the main door forced open. A small amount of damage was done and nothing was taken.

Around the same date, the wastewater plant on the Bay Road was broken into, after the steel door was forced open and the perimeter fence damaged. Again, nothing was taken.

And on January 19, CJ Sheeran Ltd in Mountrath was broken into around 2am by two culprits and a quantity of diesel stolen.

Anyone who can assist the gardai should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.