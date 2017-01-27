Court - Portarlington man hid bottle of whiskey in his trousers

A Portarlington man convicted of shoplifting a bottle of whiskey was last week directed to attend a course educating him on the dangers of alcohol.

Before the district court was Brian Wilson (36), 42 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that the accused entered Aldi in Portarlington and placed a bottle of whiskey, valued €18.49, in his trousers and left the store without paying.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had had an over-reliance on alcohol at the time.

“He got the fright of his life on the day,” said Ms Fitzpatrick, adding that there was no loss to the store as the whiskey was recovered.

Judge Catherine Staines ordered the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project to educate him on the dangers of drink and put the matter back to April 6.