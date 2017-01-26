Court - Portlaoise man allegedly threw brick at woman

A Portlaoise man has been charged with injuring a woman by allegedly hurling a brick and a bottle at her.

Before last week’s sitting of the district court was Daniel Lawless (23), 5 Mountain View Square, Portlaois.

He was charged with offences including assault causing harm, entering a building with intent, production of an article, and threatening or abusive behaviour, at St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, on May 29 last.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence it was alleged the accused with two others went to the home of a named female at St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, on that date and called out a named male in the house.

The male came out and picked up a rake and the accused left the scene.

The accused then returned later with a brick and a bottle, said Insp Curley, and allegedly threw the items hitting the woman on the leg, causing bruising.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the demeanour of the accused in court, and asked did he think the matter was funny as he appeared to be laughing.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen replied that his client did not think the matter was funny.

Judge Staines refused jurisdiction in the case, meaning the charges will be dealt with in the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned for the serving of a book of evidence.