Court - Tissue damage and broken rib after assault in Coolrain

Two Coolrain men have been charged with assaulting the current partner of one of the men’s ex-wife.

Brian Hyland (39) and Declan Hyland (37), both of The Glebe, Coolrain, were charged with assault causing harm, at The Glebe on August 21, 2016.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence it was alleged that the two accused went to The Glebe and attacked the current partner of Declan Hyland's ex-wife.

The injured party suffered soft tissue damage, and a broken rib from a kick, which was allegedly caused by Declan Hyland.

After hearing the outline of the evidence, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the charges will be dealt with in the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned to March 23, for the serving of books of evidence.