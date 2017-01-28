Court - Disqualified for driving with no insurance in Portlaoise

A Polish national has been given a suspended sentence for driving without insurance.

Pawel Solecka, 33 Rossvale, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, was charged with no insurance or driving licence, at Railway Street, Portlaoise, on July 5 last.

He appeared in court on foot of a bench warrant, having previously failed to appear to meet the charges. On the last date, he was convicted and disqualified from driving in his absence.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a Polish national, took a chance on the day of the offence to drive his sick child to the doctor’s

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified him from driving for six years.

“If you drive again while disqualified you will go to prison,” she warned the accused.