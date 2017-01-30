Court - Portlaoise prisoner on assault charge

A Portlaoise man has been charged with assaulting an inmate of the Midlands Prison.

At last week's sitting of the district court, Michael O’Shea (47), with an address at 207 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with assault causing harm, at the Midlands Prison on October 31, 2015.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that the accused was in the recreation room of the prison when a fellow prisoner entered on that date.

It was alleged that the accused approached the other man and punched him in the face a number of times, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The injured party was left confused and drowsy, with a laceration to his eyebrow and a laceration to the bridge of his nose, as well as blood in both nostrils, said Insp Curley.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher requested a statements order in the case.

The matter was put back to February 2 for a guilty plea to be entered, or for a hearing date to be fixed.