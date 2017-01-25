Road signs at hazardous Portlaoise junction as 'black as coal'

Some of the road signs in Laois are as black as coal, according to Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald, who has called on Laois County Council to clean the signs in the interest of safety.

At the January meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall, Catherine Fitzgerald proposed a motion calling on the council to address the dark and dirty signs on the traffic islands on roads around the town.

She made particular reference to a sign outside the Maldron Hotel. This was the site of a horror crash in recent years which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

She said it was a problem for people who didn’t know the area, as the signs are “black as coal”.

“There are so many accidents,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

Cllr Mary Sweeney agreed it was extremely dangerous, as there was a sign on an island going towards Meelick that you can hardly see.

“It’s a national problem,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird said that Fr Brown Avenue was the same. He said that the council should have plenty of money to do such works this year, as they had very little road salting to carry out over the winter.

He also said that as well as cleaning the signs, any lights in them should be repaired by the council.

In response to Cllr Fitzgerald's motion, a reply was given by Mr Wes Wilkinson, acting senior executive engineer.

Mr Wilkinson gave a commitment that the cleaning of these signs will be carried out by the council in the coming weeks.