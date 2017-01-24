Eddie Rockets set to open in Portlaoise this afternoon

An opening time has been confirmed for the much anticipated arrival of US style dining in Portlaoise this afternoon, Tuesday, January 24.

Eddie Rockets is opening at the Laois Shopping Centre at 2pm. Durrow woman Catherine Wilson, who is opening the franchise, will be there to meet the first customers as the arrive.

A total of 25 jobs will be created at the restaurant which will have seating for 95 people inside alongside an outdoor area for 35 customers.

Manager of the Laois Shopping Centre Kevin Doyle welcomed the restaurant.

"This is a fantastic addition to the Laois Shopping Centre and for Portlaoise itself. Eddie Rockets is a major national brand name and brings great service as well as employment to Portlaoise. We are delighted to welcome Eddie Rockets to our centre," he said.

The opening of the Portlaoise diner marks the opening of the 38th branch in the Irish-owned franchise chain. In 2016 the chain sold 2.5 million hamburgers and 2 million milkshakes at restaurants.