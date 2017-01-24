Queue at new Eddie Rockets retaurant in Portlaoise

A queue formed at the new Eddie Rockets diner in Portlaoise ahead of its opening

Eddie Rockets is opening at the Laois Shopping Centre at 2pm on Tuesday, January 24.

Durrow woman Catherine Wilson, who is opening the franchise, was there to meet the first customers as the arrive.

A total of 25 jobs will be created at the restaurant which will have seating for 95 people inside alongside an outdoor area for 35 customers.

The opening of the Portlaoise diner marks the opening of the 38th branch in the Irish-owned franchise chain. In 2016 the chain sold 2.5 million hamburgers and 2 million milkshakes at restaurants.