Laois is 25/1 to have sold last night's EuroMillions jackpot winner

Laois ranks as the tenth luckiest county to play the Lotto and is priced at 25/1 to have sold last night's EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket, worth €88.5 million, according to BoyleSports.

Any another county can be backed at 13/8.

BoyleSports has priced up a market on where the winning ticket was sold with Leinster currently odds on at 1/2. Munster is next in the betting at 5/2, with Connacht priced at 13/2 and Ulster priced at 9/1.

Dublin heads the winning county market at 9/4 with Cork next in the betting at 7/1. Wexford can be backed at 10/1 with Westmeath who is ranked number four in the Top 10 counties that have sold the most Lotto jackpot winners next in the market at 12/1. Cavan can be backed at 14/1 alongside Mayo with Galway, Limerick and Donegal all 16/1 chances.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said, "The search is on for Ireland’s newest millionaire and we believe that the winning ticket may well have been sold in the capital with Dublin the 9/4 favourite to be where the ticket was sold.