Gardaí arrest 51 people in the Kilkenny area

Gardaí have arrested 51 people and have carried out 19 planned searches in the Kilkenny area over the past three days, as part of Operation Thor-Project Storm.

Fifteeen of those arrested were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at various Garda Stations in the Kilkenny/Carlow Division. Seven of those were charged in connection with assault, misuse of drugs, theft and fraud investigations. They are due to appear before Kilkenny District Court at later dates.

Thirty-five people were arrested for court related offences. One person was arrested for the purpose of charge and appeared before Kilkenny District Court yesterday.

The planned searches were undertaken and coordinated by Garda search teams at a number of locations in the Kilkenny District. Quantities of heroin and cannabis herb were seized along with diesel, power tools and gas cylinders.

As part of the operation Gardaí conducted a total of 28 checkpoints. Crime Prevention leaflets were handed out to members of the public to increase the awareness of protection of personal property and possessions.

Operation Thor–Project Storm constitutes a high visibility targeted tactical deployment of operational resources in the Kilkenny-Carlow Division. The operation is designed to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals wanted on warrant and enhance public relations.