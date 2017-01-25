€1 million approved for Portlaoise Road - says Minister Flanagan

Upwards of €1 million has been approved for work to begin on a new relief road in Portlaoise.

Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan report progress on the Portlaoise Southern Relief Road.

“Funding in the amount of €1million has been allocated to Laois County Council under the 2017 Specific Improvement Grant Scheme. These funds will allow Laois County Council to proceed with CPO and acquisition of the lands for the route. “

Minister Flanagan said the Portlaoise Southern Relief Road, is one of the most "important infrastructural projects' in the town in recent years.

He said it would improve travel times, make the roads safer and make Laois more attractive to businesses.

“I am pleased that steady progress is being made with the Relief Road with a view to completing the project in the coming years,” said the TD.

If complete the road will link the Timahoe road to the Abbeyleix Road. It will also allow traffic coming on the N80 to bypass the town centre.