Mountmellick Macra to launch their 19th annual pantomime
Fall under Sleeping Beauty's spell in the Mountmellick Macra Hall
A previous year's panto from Mountmellick Macra, 'Jack and the Beanstalk'
Mountmellick Macra will be having their 19th annual panto in February, Sleeping Beauty, and the group will be having a launch on this Friday, January 27, at 8pm, in the Macra Hall.
Sleeping Beauty is a classic fairy tale about a beautiful Princess (Annemarie Colgan), an enchanted spinning wheel and a handsome Prince (Tom Connolly), and will be staged in Mountmellick Macra Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 16 - 18 at 8.15pm, and the last show on Sunday 19 at 7pm.
The pantomime is produced and directed by Brian Brady, with all choreography by Louise Ahern.
