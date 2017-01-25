Mountmellick Macra to launch their 19th annual pantomime

Mountmellick Macra will be having their 19th annual panto in February, Sleeping Beauty, and the group will be having a launch on this Friday, January 27, at 8pm, in the Macra Hall.

Sleeping Beauty is a classic fairy tale about a beautiful Princess (Annemarie Colgan), an enchanted spinning wheel and a handsome Prince (Tom Connolly), and will be staged in Mountmellick Macra Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 16 - 18 at 8.15pm, and the last show on Sunday 19 at 7pm.

The pantomime is produced and directed by Brian Brady, with all choreography by Louise Ahern.