Weather warning as strong winds and rain forecast for next two days

Met Éireann has issued two warnings for strong winds and rain across the country for the next two days.

The yellow alert, the second highest warning, for wind will be in place until Thursday at 3pm.

Met Eireann said mean winds of 55 to 65 km/hr are expected with gusts of up to 110 km/hr and will be at their strongest overnight.

A second yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in counties Cork and Kerry that will come into effect on Thursday at 6am for 24 hours.

The AA has warned motorists to exercise caution when driving on motorways as sudden gusts of wind can make what are normally Ireland’s safest roads very hazardous. Strong gusts of wind combined with heavy rain and road spray from other vehicles severely reduces driver visibility and also impacts on the driver’s ability to maintain control of the car.