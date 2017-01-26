Georgina Campbell recommends The Pantry in Portlaoise

The Pantry restaurant in Portlaoise has started 2017 on a very exciting and promising note.

This has come in the shape of a formal recommendation by Georgina Campbell – the well known author of Ireland's leading independent food and hospitality online guide; www.Ireland-guide.com.

According to the respected food critic, The Pantry has been recognised as having, “Consistently high standards in both food and customer service which makes this a place that customers want to return to as often as possible."

It is great news for proprietors, Ladonna McCartan and Mark Healy who have just marked their third anniversary since turning the key at the Pantry.

They’re delighted to have this plaque on their premises and make reference to their dedicated team who work hard alongside Ladonna and Mark.

They also wish to thank their customers, whom they look forward to continuing to meet and serve in the New Year and beyond.