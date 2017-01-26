Laois in store for lots of laughs as Joe Duffy brings Funny Fridays to Killenard

RTÉ's Joe Duffy is bringing his popular comedy show on the road to Laois this week.

Funny Friday will be coming live on RTE Radio 1 from the luxury five star The Heritage Hotel, Killenard on Friday, January 26,

Liveline's legendary Funny Fridays have become a welcome antidote to the trials of modern living. Joe is joined by some of Ireland's finest musical comedians to put our politicians and public personalities under the spotlight.

Clint Velour (aka Paddy Cullivan), Brendan 'Doc' Savage, Sil Fox, June Rodgers, Frank Forde are among the comics to join Joe for Funny Fridays.