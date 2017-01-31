104 residential units in Laois in final quarter of 2016

A total of 21.3% of all residential buildings under construction in Ireland in the final quarter of 2016 were located in Dublin, according to the latest edition of the GeoView Residential Buildings Report.

4,910 buildings were classified as being under construction in the GeoDirectory Database in Quarter 4 2016, up from the figure recorded in Q4 2015 of 3,957.

104 of these buildings were in county Laois.

Four counties, Dublin (21.3%), Cork (12.9%), Meath (7.7%) and Galway (6.7%), accounted for close to 50 per cent of all buildings under construction across the State.

Building activity was weakest in Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon where only 54 buildings in total were under construction.

The sixth report in the GeoView series cross references the 2016 CSO Census of Population, the GeoDirectory Database, and the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government to give a breakdown of residential property activity by county.

In the 12 months to December 2016, 13,842 dwellings were added to the GeoDirectory Database.

This is a 17.5% increase on the 11,784 dwellings added in the previous twelve months to December 2015.

However, it can be seen from both the GeoDirectory data and the Department of Housing commencements data that the level of building is still significantly short of the ESRI estimate of annual housing demand of 26,000 to 30,000. 56% of the additions to the database were in the Greater Dublin Area.

The GeoDirectory database found that there were 2,020,523 residential dwellings across the country.

The database distinguishes between a ‘dwelling’ which is a single residential unit as opposed to a ‘building’ which can comprise one or more dwellings.