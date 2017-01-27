Arles woman is at helm of Agri Aware

An Arles woman is heading up one of the most important positions in the agri food industry.

Deirdre O'Shea took up her appointment as Executive Director of Agri Aware late last year.

The 27-year came to the job after a period working with the IFA.

Deirdre hails from a pig farm in Arles and is the only girl and the youngest of a family of five.

Her secondary school education was at St. Leo's in Carlow, and she studied Human Nutrition in UCD.

Following her graduation in 2012 and, via a stint working as the agri strategy manager at Ulster Bank, Deirdre successfully applied for a job in the IFA, and worked on the executive of the IFA Pigs Committee, and previous to that the forestry committee.

Her work also included the review into the internal governance structures at the IFA.

She spent up to four years at the IFA, until her appointment to Agri Aware.

Agri Aware is the agri-food educational body which is a charitable trust, funded by Irish farming and the agri-food industry.

It's mission statement is to "improve the image and understanding of agriculture, farming and the food industry among the general public."