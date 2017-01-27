Camross turns to cameras to keep out marauding thieving gangs

Camross Community Alert is in the final stages of completing phase installing cameras to deter thieving gangs.

The committee has announced that CCTV is currently operational at Camross, Coolrain and Killenure. A camera at Roundwood will be installed in the coming weeks, thus completing phase one of the scheme.

"We are currently planning Phase 2 of the scheme, which will involve installing CCTV at all the remaining roads into the parish including areas like Neilstown, Glendine, Crannagh, Clonin etc," said the committee.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 8.30pm in Camross Community Hall. All members of the community are invited. It is hoped to have a number of speakers available on the night to talk on security issues etc.

Camross is just one of a number of rural communities around Laois that have installed cameras.