Mountmellick Zumba fundraiser for lifesaving treatment for a sick child

Mountmellick's zumba dancers and baton twirlers are putting on a fun show for everyone to take part in this Saturday, all to help a Dublin child who is awaiting lifesaving cancer treatment in America.

Robyn Smyth age 12 is battling cancer for the fourth time. She first developed the rapidly growing childhood cancer, neuroblastoma when aged two. A biopsy last week revealed the cancer has now spread to her spine, legs and eye. Her last hope is further expensive medical treatment in Michigan, where she is now in hospital. Her mother Bernadette has asked for the public to help pay for it.

Mountmellick Zumba teacher Louise Donohue Aherne was so touched by their plight that she has organised the one hour dance fundraiser.

"I came across Robyn's story two years ago, her mother was begging people to help. I raised over €300 then through my zumba class, and I kept in contact with the family. Now Robyn has relapsed, I want to do something bigger. I really feel for her and her mother. You couldn't but be touched," she said.

Local businesses have given raffle prizes for the Dance & Zumba fundraiser, and Mountmellick Baton Twirlers have come on board to do a fun warm up for the crowd.

The dance takes place this Saturday February 4, from 5pm to 6pm at Mountmellick Sports Complex.

"This class is open to all young or old, man, woman or child in the hopes that we can raise some much needed funds for Robyn's life saving treatment. There is no cost to come along and all donations are very welcome. I'm appealing to the amazing kindness everyone in this town has always shown to anyone in need to please come out and support in any way possible," said Louise, also inviting other local groups to take part.

See Robyns Life on facebook for more.