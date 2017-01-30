Laois councillors back the legalisation of medicinal cannabis

Laois county councillors have voted to support the legalisation of medicinal cannabis, backing a motion made by Portlaoise Cllr Noel Touhy at the January council meeting.

Cllr Touhy who has Parkinson's disease, listed a wide range of diseases that reportedly have their symptoms eased by the drug, including his own, as well as MS, fibromyalgia and brain damage.

"I am asking you to add your voice to the people and families of loved ones who are critically ill or in pain. We have a right to let people use this. A national poll says the majority of GPs are in favour, and 80 percent of the public. Opposing this is like the king sitting on a beach ordering the waves to go out," he said.

"The drug thing scares people, but all medicines are drugs and can kill people," Cllr Tuohy added.

Cllr Padraig Fleming seconded the motion, which asked Laois County Council to support the national initiative to help secure legislative approval for the legalisation of medicinal cannabis.