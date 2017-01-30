Roundwood House and Ballyfin make top 1% of hotels in the world

Two Laois hotels, Roundwood House and Ballyfin Demense, have made it into the top ten of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice "Top 25 Small Hotels in Ireland."

Perhaps even more noteworthy is the fact that both have secured a spot in the top 1% of hotels in the world.

In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travellers around the globe. According to Barbara Messing, TripAdvisor's chief marketing officer, "the hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice hotel winners are remarkable service, value and quality."

"Laois is not typically a tourist destination for overseas travellers but such awards place the county firmly on the map and will undoubtedly lead to increased footfall from both national and international visitors," said Hannah Flynn of Roundwood House.

"Furthermore, the personal touch these houses provide, together with their history and quintessential Irishness, makes them the perfect ambassadors for our country.

"Warm hospitality and excellent food are the most prominent themes running through the reviews for both Roundwood House and Ballyfin Demense. Both are open to dinner guests with advance booking so why not treat yourself and find out what the top 1% of properties in the world are all about!