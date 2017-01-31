Laois Offaly gardaí arrest young men in relation to burglary and related offences

Gardaí in Birr carry out a number of searches under Operation Thor

Gardaí in the Laois Offaly Division have charged two men, 18 and 19 years, in connection with investigations into burglaries and related offences.

As part of Operation Thor, which targets burglary, Gardaí carried out a number of planned searches at residential properties in the Birr area, on Monday, January 30 in connection with on-going investigations into burglaries and rural crime.

The two men were arrested and detained at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have both been released from Garda custody but are due to appear before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday, February 15.