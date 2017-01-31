Lick of paint and a few bulbs could brighten up Abbeyleix library

Upgrade the lighting outside the library in Abbeyleix as over 90 percent of them are not working, proposed Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

“It’s the highlight building in town,” he said, adding that the building needed “a lick of paint”, as the outside was very dull.

Reply from Mr Farhan Nasiem, acting senior executive engineer: Road design will examine the issue and prepare costing for repairs.

