Portarlington's Patrick's Day plans are in the green

The committee of the Portarlington St Patrick’s Day Parade are working overtime to ensure this year’s celebration on March 17 will be the biggest and best ever.

In preparation for the parade, there will be a table quiz this Friday, February 3, in The Anvil Inn.

This year the parade itself is all about the ‘Battle of the Floats’, with prize money totalling €600 to be divided between best team float, best business float, and best private group or residents committee float.

There will also be perpetual trophies for the categories best young group marching, best group for entertainment, and best float in the parade.

The committee are looking for all local clubs, organisations and businesses to come on board.

To participate in the parade as ever is free of charge and businesses will be charged €50. As it is a day for the green all participants must have a theme.

The parade will be leaving Station Road at 3.30pm and groups are asked to assemble at 2.30pm.

For further information either email portparade@gmail.com or via facebook.

As always there will be music and entertainment in the main square from 2.30pm including bouncy castles, Raven Haven Avaries and much more.

All activities are free of charge. Volunteers and anyone who can assist on the day should contact Karen on 087 2638140.

The group has gone above and beyond this year to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and with a limited budget struggle to raise awareness of events.

Ahead of the parade, there will be a children’s colouring competition in conjunction with Portarlington Library; a fun table quiz this Friday, February 3, at 9pm in The Anvil Inn; and a ceili night on March 11.