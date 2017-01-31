In this week's Leinster Express
- County Council publishes Action Plan on Housing
- Five nominees for January Sports Star of the Month - vote online at www.leinsterexpress.ie
- €35,000 of drugs seized in Ballinakill
- Borris-in-Ossory finally gets a new Doctor
- Eddie Rockets manager proud to bring business home to Laois
- Slieve Bloom cycle trail greenlighted
- Minister Charlie Flanagan honoured with Civic Reception
- Laois Young Scientists spurred on
- Picture Special: Mountmellick Community Care Annual Party
- Arles woman at helm of Agri Aware
- Picture Special- Raheen Panto
- O'Loughlin injury blow for footballers
- Peter Creedon interview and NFL Preview
- Scoil Chriost Ri on top form to win Leinster title
- Picture Special: Greath Heath 10k Road Race
- Picture Special: Sarsfields and O'Moore's celebrate
