Court - Portlaoise man threatened to thump the gardaí

A Portlaoise man has been put on probation for drunkenly abusing the gardaí and threatening to thump them.

Before the district court was Philip Gannon (32), 39 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise, facing three public order charges.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on December 21 last, at Balladine Heights in Abbeyleix, the accused was observed staggered on the road in a very intoxicated state and was unsteady on his feet.

He told the gardaí to f**k off and also said he’d thump them. Pepper spray had to be used in his arrest, said Insp Glavin.

The accused had 29 previous convictions, including 20 for public order offences.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client had mental health issues and was receiving primary care from the psychiatric services, under which he was doing quite well.

Mr Meagher said that the accused had a previous difficulty with alcohol. He said Gannon was now limited to just having €10 a week, but at the time of the offence he had just received a double payment of social welfare. On the evening he attended a function in Emo, where he had a couple of drinks unbeknownst to his carers.

Judge Catherine Staines asked how had he the money to buy the drink, to which the accused’s carer, who was present in court, said that the money was paid into the accused’s own account, and he would then give it to his carers.

Saying she really didn’t want to have to send someone to prison, Judge Staines told the accused he could not drink alcohol again.

She applied the probation act, section 1.2.