Court - Portlaoise resident had MDMA-alternative and no driving licence

A 26-year-old man has been given community service for drug and motoring offences.

Dmitrij Ingelevic (26), Rathevan Close, Portlaoise, was stopped driving on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, on December 23, 2012.

He was found to have a quantity of cannabis herb and a quantity of a drug known as TFMPP, which is an MDMA alternative. The accused also had no insurance or driving licence.

The accused had nine previous convictions, including a previous motoring offence in 2010 for which he was disqualified from driving for six years. This meant he was driving while disqualified at the time of the offence.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the last conviction against the accused was in 2011, and he “seems to have grown up a little.”

She said he was trying to put his previous associations behind him, and was about to become a parent.

For the possession of TFMPP, Judge Catherine Staines imposed a fine. For no insurance, the accused was disqualified from driving for six years, and the charge of no licence was taken into consideration.

The judge also imposed 240 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison, and the matter was put back to March 2 for a community service report.