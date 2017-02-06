Court - Italian man 'strapped for cash' so stole from Portlaoise store

An Italian national has been put on probation for stealing groceries from a Portlaoise store.

Before last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise was Enrico Marzullo, with an address listed at Main Street, Mountrath.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on December 26 last, the accused took property valued €17.24 from Tesco in Portlaoise and left the store without paying.

He had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client, an Italian national, had been in Ireland 16 years.

He had been strapped for cash at Christmas time, said defence.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the accused was asking the court for a chance.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.