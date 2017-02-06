Court - Young Portlaoise woman stole rum and makeup

A probation report has been ordered on a Portlaoise woman convicted of three shoplifting offences.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that Stacey Kelly (24), 170 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, stole a bottle of Captain Morgan rum from Dunnes Stores, and makeup from the Mihealth Pharmacy, Portlaoise, on January 17.

Then on January 18, she stole groceries worth €51 from Mulhall’s SuperValu.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a young mother, was struggling as her finances were not good.

“Captain Morgan and makeup are not essential items,” remarked Judge Catherine Staines.

The judge put the matter back to March 16 for a probation report, and said she also wanted a section 20 report on the welfare of the accused’s child.