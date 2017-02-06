Court - Errill man charged on not paying credit union loan

An Errill man has been warned to turn up in court to deal with charges of failing to repay a credit union loan.

The case before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Roscrea Credit Union vs Peter O’Callaghan (62), Cloghane Cottage, Errill.

The accused told the court that he had received no notification in the matter.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that there had been terrible problems trying to serve summons on the accused. She referred to a document which said six attempts had been made to personally serve him.

“I don’t accept that you didn’t receive it,” the judge told the accused.

“The court can’t help you unless you turn up in court,” she said.

Judge Staines told him to provide a statement of means and the court would decide what he could pay off each week.

She warned him that even if he came to an agreement with the credit union he would still have to turn up in court on the next date. The matter was adjourned.