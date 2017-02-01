Public meeting to help make Portlaoise St Patrick's Day festival one of the best ever

The people of Portlaoise and surrounding areas are invited to a public meeting this month to help make the St Patrick's Day 2017 one of the best ever in the town.

The St Patrick's Day Parade Portlaoise committee is holding a meeting on Thursday, Februry 9 at 8.15pm in the Portlaoise Parish Centre.

The committee is looking for all of the community to be a part of our Festival this year which has the theme of Community Spirit. Clubs, organisations, schools & businesses are being asked take part in the parade.

Bands, buskers, and entertainers are also sought to help keep up the festival vibe once the parade is over.

Volunteers are also sought to help out generally on the day or assist with planning and parade co-ordination in the coming weeks.

Get in contact with Carmel Hill on 085 1715468 portlaoiseparade@gmail.com or via facebook