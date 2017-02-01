Laois patients facing bed waits in Dublin Midlands hospitals

Trolley pressure has eased at Portlaoise's hospital but the pressure for space has intensified at hospitals where Laois patients are referred for treatment.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation daily trolley and ward figures show that there were 15 people on trollies at the Emergency Department (A&E/ED) on Wednesday, February 1.

This is well below the numbers who were waiting for a beds in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on many days during January but it is also above the 12 trolley threshold at which the escalation policy is implemented. This policy means other hospital services have to be adjusted to accomodate patients.

Laois patients who need specialised treatment that the Portlaoise hospital cannot provide may also be experience delays in getting treatment at its sister referral hospitals.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG). It includes Tallaght and St James' in Dublin, Naas and the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

There were a total of 139 ill people waiting for a bed in these (DMHG) hospitals. The numbers are: Tallaght 41; Tullamore 31; St James 28; Naas 24; Portlaoise 15. Patients are accomodated temporarily on A&E trolleys or on wards until a bed is free.

Nationally, 601 people who needed hospital care for their illnesses were left waiting for a bed around the country.