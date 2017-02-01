Could you have what it takes to be the new Laois Rose?

Entries are now open to find the 2017 Laois Rose, who is guaranteed a weekend of royal treatment and new lifetime friendships, at the famous Rose of Tralee final next August.

New Laois co-ordinator Lyn Moloney is urging Laois women aged 18 to 27 to take the plunge and enter the county's contest.

"It is always a really great night in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel. There is no pressure to do a party piece, we are just looking for ladies who are warm and confident on stage. They must have Irish ancestry or be an Irish citizen," she said.

There are already five places filled for the Laois final, which is on Sunday April 30, with the Leinster Express again as exclusive media partner.

The search will be officially launched this Friday February 10 at 4pm in Laois Shopping Centre, which is again the main sponsor.

The reigning Laois Rose, teacher Kate Hyland, will be on hand to meet prospective entrants, as well as Lyn herself.

"There is a lot of interest already this year, and we are delighted to again have the support of many local businesses. We urge anybody thinking about it to come along and talk to us," said Lyn.

Contact her for queries at 083 4631611. To enter online, go to roseoftralee.ie/apply