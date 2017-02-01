Status Yellow warning alert in place as stormy weather to hit

Met Éirean has issued a Status Yellow warning alert as stormy weather is set to batter Ireland.

The forcaster says Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 45 to 60km/h with gusts of 80 to 100km/h, strongest at the coasts. The warning runs from 12.01am on Thursday, February 1 to 6am Friday, February 3.

The stormy spell will be followed at the weekend by a sharp cold snap with freezing conditions setting.

Met Éireann says that rain will extend northwards on Wednesday, becoming windy overnight as south to southeasterly winds freshen.

Thursday will be wet and windy with persistent spells of rain and drizzle throughout the day. Strong southerly winds will later veer southwesterly, but they will continue to remain strong blustery. While tempretures will reach 10 to 12 degrees it will feel cool in the wind.

Thursday night will continue windy with heavy showers and strong, gusty southwest winds but the showers will become confined to the west coast overnight and winds will ease.

However, on Friday, heavy rain will extend northwards over east Munster, Leinster and east Ulster with a risk of spot flooding and turning wintry at times in the evening and night.

On Saturday morning, the rain and sleet will clear northwards. The rest of the day will be bright with sunny spells and just a few showers in the west. Saturday night will be very cold with a widespread sharp or severe frost and icy patches. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -5 degrees.

Sunday will be a cold, bright day with sunny spells and some showers of rain or sleet, these mainly over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes. Frost will develop on Sunday night.

Monday will be wet and windy with heavy rain and strong south to southeast winds, possibly becoming very strong in the west on Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler, brighter days with showers at times.