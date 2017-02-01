Mountrath woman who is a hi-tech engineer features in new exhibition at Intel

A Laois woman is featuring in a photography exhibition on computer Intel in its Irish plant in Kildare.

On January 27th Intel unveiled an exhibition of images taken by renowned photographer Kevin Abosch. The exhibition is entitled Women: Tech and captures portraits of a number of women working in technical roles at Intel across Ireland.

The collection of images will now be displayed for the next number of months in one of the buildings at Intel’s campus in Leixlip. One of the women who features is Máiréad Breathnach from Mountrath.

Máiréad grew up in Mountrath and is a past pupil of the Brigidine Secondary School, Mountrath. She received her Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics (1st Class Hons) at the University of Limerick, where she also completed her PhD on the ‘Morphology and Nanostructure in Copper Electrodeposition via Electrochemical Analysis, In-Situ Atomic Force Microscopy and Scanning Electron Microscopy’.

Máiréad started her postgraduate industrial career as a technology development scientist at Technology from Ideas. For the past six years she has worked for Intel, both in Ireland and the U.S, where her roles have included product development engineering and device parametric engineering.

Máiréads’ female technical role models include Dr. Mary Kelly (Science Teacher, Brigidine Secondary School, Mountrath), Regina Costello (Maths and Physics Teacher, Brigidine Secondary School, Mountrath) and Dr. Caitríona Jackman (U.L. peer and now Associate Professor at Southampton University).

Intel say that putting its technical women on the walls at Intel is an expression of the value that they place on these women and also the value that we place on diversity and the diverse elements of our workforce.

Intel Ireland’s HR Director, Anne Kelleher, spoke at the launch of the exhibition.

"I hope that by sharing these images here onsite that we can create a conversation and think differently about where we work, why we are here and how we value everyone in our workforce. These images are role models for other technical women and for those that will come to work here in the years ahead," she said.

To find out more about the images or to see the full collection visit www.intel.ie