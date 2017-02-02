Number waiting for treatment in Portlaoise hospital shoots back up

The number of people waiting for a bed at Portlaoise hospital has shot up after a week of relatively quit days.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation daily trolley and ward watch figures for Thursday, February 2 reveal that there are 29 people who need inpatient treatment. Of these 22 are waiting on trollies in the Emergency Department (A&E/ED) and seven people are on the wards at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

The situation in Portlaoise had begun to ease at the end of January but Thursday's figures are double the number who were waiting on Wednesday.

The situation remains difficult for Laois patients who need to be treated at Portlaoise's sister hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

There are 31 patients waiting in Tullamore while there are a phenomenal 57 people waiting in Tallaght - 42 in its A&E. Seven patients are waiting in Naas General while 19 patients are on trollies in St James' hospital.