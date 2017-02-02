Win a LG 60" SMART TV in the Leinster Express exclusive competition with Telfords Euronics

Get the Six Nations campaign off to a flying start!!!

Telfords Euronics, in association with the Leinster Express, is delighted to offer the fantastic prize of a Top Brand LG 60UH625V 60" 4 K SMART TV, worth €999.

To be in with a chance of winning the ultimate accessory in home entertainment, all you have to do is enter our exclusive competition.

Just answer the following question?

Who is the Captain of the Irish Rugby Team?

Send your entries to pat@leinsterexpress.ie by 5pm on Thursday, February 9.

The lucky winner will be announced on Friday, February 10 at lunchtime.

Visit www.telfordselectric.ie for more great deals.