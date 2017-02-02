A new social network and a mini tornado among the fascinating projects at St Mary's CBS SciFest in Portlaoise

A vodka drinking mouse, a working tornado, and a new social network without the negativity of bullying, were among the 82 projects completed by 2nd year and Transition year boys at St Mary's CBS Portlaoise today, February 2 at SciFest.

With 215 students taking part, the science fair is embraced at the school, and this year primary schools in Portlaoise got to visit.

"We were delighted at the level of interest, the excitement on their faces," said science teacher Helen Felle, who thanked the 21 judges, who included engineers, teachers, pharmacists, accountants and local business figures.

SciFest founder, retired teacher Sheila Porter, was impressed at the range of projects.

"The standard is always very good, they are all very enthusiastic and confident in their presentations," she said.

"SciFest gives everybody gets a chance, it's free, inclusive and accessible, we expect up to 10,000 entries nationwide this year, and the winners go to regional and national finals, with a chance to go to the Intel International Science and Engineering fair in America," she explained.

Three 2nd years had created a mini tornado using dry ice, hot water and a vortex creating fan, attracting lots of spectators.

Jeff Leong, Tom Gbenoba and Oscar Ganly are concerned that Ireland will get more real tornados as the climate changes.

"It's not just tornados, there will be more extreme weather with erosion of our coastline and higher temperatures," said Oscar.

TY students Caolan Fleming and Matthew Cotter are behind 'Eva' a social network with the emphasis on content rather than users.

"You chose what topics you are interested in, and content is refreshed on your page every day, which users can comment on. Everyone is anonymous so it filters out negativity that happens on other social network sites," explained Caolan.

They already have an account with Google ad sense.

"We can get a steady flow of income, depending on clicks, and advertisers can target customers more effectively," explained Matthew.

Meanwhile the mouse which 2nd years Jack Kennedy and Rian O'Connell had fed vodka, was "on cold turkey" following their experiment.

'Jerry' had to find his way through a maze to get cheese, and was then given vodka in his water, to do the maze again.

"He couldn't make decisions as quickly, he would reach a dead end and just stand there. On the RSA website it says alcohol slows down your reaction time, and we proved that it does," said Jack, who now has reformed drinker Jerry as his pet at home.

Six to eight projects will be selected to go on to the regional SciFest at Carlow IT, see Leinster Express next week for results.