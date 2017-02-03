Gardai investigating suspected armed robbery in Portlaoise

A suspected armed robbery in the heart of Portlaoise is being investigated by Gardaí.

The incident took place at Egan's Off Licence yesterday evening when a man entered the business at 8.30pm.

Staff said they were threatened with what appeared to be a handgun before the raider escaped with a substantial quantity of cash.

He left the premises on foot in the direction of Peppers Lane.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 057 8674100.