Delight for Andrew as FAI arrange for him to meet Robbie Brady

Andrew Whelan, the eight year old Robbie Brady fan from The Heath saw his hopes of seeing his hero play for Norwich this weekend dashed, will now get to meet the Irish international next month.

The FAI contacted the Whelan family today after hearing about Andrew's unfortunate predicament, and Chief Executive John Delaney has arranged for Andrew to attend an Ireland training session in March, where he will get to meet Robbie afterwards.

Andrew's story became public after it was revealed he had asked Santa for tickets to a Norwich game for Christmas, so that he could see Robbie Brady playing. The Dubliner is Andrew's favourite player, and he is a big Norwich fan as a result.

Brady was made aware of Andrew's trip this weekend, and indicated he would like to meet the youngster at Ireland's next training camp, ahead of the World Cup Qualifier with Wales.

When Brady sealed a deadline-day move to Burnley on Tuesday, Andrew's excitement at the planned trip to Cardiff this weekend turned to disappointment. Thankfully there is a happy ending to this story, with FAI stepping in to give Andrew a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet his sporting hero.